Niger Republic: 7 Soldiers, Dozens Of Terrorists Die In Clash

The military government of Niger Republic reported on Tuesday that intense fighting in the western Tillaberi region, a hotspot for jihadist activity, resulted in the deaths of seven soldiers and dozens of terrorists.

Naija News reports that the confrontation occurred in the village of Boni, near the border with Burkina Faso, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

The clashes, which took place on Monday, involved suspected jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, who launched an attack on a military position.

According to the ministry, the attack also left two people wounded, including one civilian.

Advertisement

The defence ministry’s statement, broadcast on state television, highlighted the neutralization of several dozen terrorists and the destruction of their transport vehicles.

“The defence and security forces remain unwaveringly determined to continue the fight against the terrorist threat,” said Defence Minister General Salifou Modi.

The Tillaberi region is part of the broader “three borders” area intersecting Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso—a zone notorious for its instability and frequent violent incidents perpetrated by insurgent groups.

Advertisement

Despite the deployment of significant anti-jihadist forces, the area continues to suffer from ongoing attacks.

This latest incident follows a tragic ambush between Boni and Torodi in August, where seventeen Nigerien soldiers were tragically killed.

Niger has been under military rule since a coup in July 2023, which the junta justified as necessary due to escalating security issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country also faces threats from Boko Haram jihadists and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the southeastern Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria.