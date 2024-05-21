NGF Appoints Abdulateef Shittu As Acting DG

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appointed Abdulateef Shittu as its Acting Director-general following the retirement of Asishana Okauru.

Naija News reported that Okauru resigned over the weekend as the DG of the NGF after he had served the forum for 15 years.

In a statement released on Monday, the NGF stated that Shittu’s appointment takes effect immediately.

Until his appointment, Shittu was the Executive Director of Strategy and Research at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.

The statement reads, “He (Shittu) brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence in public administration and governance.

“The NGF is confident that Dr. Abdulateef Shittu will continue to drive the Forum’s strategic initiatives forward.”

The NGF said Shittu will lead the forum “with a clear focus on enhancing intergovernmental collaboration, fostering innovative solutions to everyday challenges, and ensuring the effective implementation of policies that promote sustainable development across all states”.

The forum said it remains “steadfast in its commitment to its mission and objectives,” noting that Shittu “will provide the continuity and stability needed during this period”.

The forum said its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, expressed gratitude for Okauru’s years of “dedicated service” to the NGF.

“The Nigeria Governors Forum extends its best wishes to Asishana B. Okauru, Esq. in his future endeavours and looks forward to a new era of progress under the guidance of Dr. Abdulateef Shittu,” the statement added.

