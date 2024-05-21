Marcus Rashford Writes England As Southgate Explains Why He Snubbed Him

England forward, Marcus Rashford has taken to his Instagram page to wish the Three Lions all the best in the forthcoming 2024 European Championship.

Marcus Rashford who was snubbed in the 33-man provisional squad announced by coach Gareth Southgate earlier today, May 21, showed that he wasn’t negatively impacted by the development as he posted the list on his Instagram live with a 14-word caption.

The caption reads: “Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament.”

Southgate decided to leave out players who are not in form at their respective clubs this season including Marcus Rashford who couldn’t do much for Manchester United in the just concluded Premier League campaign.

Other top players left out of the England provisional squad are Jordan Henderson, Reece James, Nick Pope, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

While explaining why he had to leave Marcus Rashford and the team’s veteran midfielder, Jordan Henderson, out of the squad, coach Gareth Southgate said it was a difficult decision.

On why he left out 33-year-old Henderson who has played over 80 times for the team, Southgate said, “He is a fantastic professional and it was a difficult call to make.

“He’ll be a miss. He’s an exceptional individual and a fantastic human being.

“The determining factor is the injury he picked up in the last camp. He missed five weeks and he just hasn’t been able to get to the intensity in the games since then.”

On why he left out 26-year-old Rashford, Southgate added, “These are difficult calls – you are talking about players who are very good players who have been an important part of what we have done.

“With Marcus [Rashford], I feel players in the same area of the pitch have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that.”