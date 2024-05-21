Makinde Mourns Ex-Minister, Ajibola Afonja

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has expressed his deep sorrow over Prince Ajibola Afonja’s untimely demise.

Naija News reported earlier that Afonja, who was a former Minister of Labour and Productivity and also a former Chairman of First Bank Plc, died on Sunday night at the age of 82 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

In a statement released by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Mr Moses, Makinde described Afonja’s passing as a shocking event.

Governor Makinde acknowledged the Oyo indigene as an esteemed individual who dedicatedly represented and promoted the interests of Oyo State.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the former minister’s immediate family, the people of Oyo town, and the entire state.

In his prayers, Makinde beseeched God to grant the departed soul of Prince Ajibola Afonja eternal rest and provide solace and support to his grieving family and community.

“I received the news of the death of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Prince Ajibola Afonja, with shock and sadness.

“Prince Afonja was a great ambassador of Oyo State, who promoted the state and made immense contributions to its growth.

“It is my prayer that God grant repose to his soul and grant him Aljana Firdausi,” the governor said.