Kano Mosque Explosion: Governor Yusuf Vows To Sign Death Warrant Of Suspect

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State pledged to sign the death warrant if the court finds Shafi’u Abubakar, the suspect accused of setting a mosque on fire and trapping worshipers inside, guilty and sentences him to death.

Naija News had reported that about 40 worshippers were praying when Shafi’u used petrol to ignite the fire, trapping them inside the mosque by locking the door of the building to prevent them from escaping the inferno.

The governor, who ordered the mastermind of the attack to face prosecution in the Shariah court, clarified that the attack stemmed not from extremism or political motives but from family disputes over inheritance.

Following his return from an official visit to Abuja, Yusuf visited injured victims at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano on Sunday, during which he made this disclosure.

Speaking during the visit, the governor said, “Whatever the court decides, we will ensure that the victims of the Gadan village arson get justice and if it condemns him to death after finding him guilty, we will not hesitate to sign the death warrant.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the incendiarism that led to the death of 15 out of the 24 victims was neither politically motivated nor a terrorist attack on the residents of the state.”

The governor donated N100,000 to each victim, noting that the death toll from the incident had climbed to 15.