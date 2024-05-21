Kano Mosque Explosion Death Toll Rises To 17

Casualties in the tragic explosion at Gadan village mosque in Kano State have reportedly risen to seventeen.

Recall that an arsonist, Shafi’u Abubakar detonated a petrol bomb at a mosque in Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, last week.

Some persons who were inside the mosque when the tragic incident happened were initially rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital for medical treatment.

Reports emerging on Tuesday, however, revealed that out of the 25 victims of the mosque attack, only eight are remaining and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The police mouthpiece, who confirmed that fifteen people had died earlier, said two additional victims passed away while receiving medical care at the hospital.

According to him, the remaining victims who lost their lives were taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital by their relatives.

SP Abdullahi Haruna clarified that the actual number of individuals involved in the incident was 25, including the victim who passed away at AKTH.

In a separate development, a 38-year-old man named Shafi’u Abubakar, who allegedly set fire to the Gadan village mosque, has been remanded in a Correctional Centre following an order from the Upper Shari’a Court in Rijiyar Zaki, Kano.

The court has adjourned the case until May 31, 2024, for a hearing.

The defendant, residing in Gadan Village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, is facing charges of grievous hurt and culpable homicide.