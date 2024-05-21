Just In: Lagos Assembly Speaker Loses Father

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has lost his father.

Naija News reports that Pa Suleimon Atanda Obasa, a businessman, passed on at the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 83.

This was made known in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele.

Baba Obasa, a loving family man and community leader in his lifetime, was a successful businessman in the oil and gas and in the transportation sectors owning filling stations.

He was also reputed for his success in farming, through which many citizens have always been empowered.

A devoted Muslim, Pa Obasa dedicated his life to the service of Allah and mankind taking care of the needy and the less privileged.

He is survived by his wives, children and grandchildren among whom is the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

His remains would be interred at 4pm in the Agege (Old Abeokuta Motor Road) area of Lagos State, according to Islamic rites.