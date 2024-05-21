Julius Abure: Labour Party Supporters Storm Party Secretariat In Abuja

Demonstrators originating from the six Area Councils have besieged the National Secretariat of the Labour Party in Abuja.

While there was no official explanations behind the event, the individuals were seen displaying banners, music, and chants from various cultural groups symbolizing different ethnicities.

Inscription on their banners indicates that the demonstration is in solitary with the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure.

See photos below:

Advertisement

Last week, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, warned that the attempt by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to take over the leadership of the party will not work.

Naija News reports that Abure stated this in a press release on Wednesday in the context of the party’s press conference delivered at the National Headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja.

Advertisement

Abure appealed to Joe Ajaero-led NCL to consider putting aside whatever grievances it may have and working together as one body in the interest of the people.

The LP chairman also commended some OBIDIENT members who, according to him, understood the internal issues clearly and then supported the Convention and its outcome.

Abure also expressed gratitude to the party’s national leader, Peter Gregory Obi, who he said gave his support to the party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parts of the press release reads: “Finally, Labour Party Leadership highly appreciates the leadership of the Trade Union Congress, TUC led by Comrade Festus Usifoh, first, for refusing to join the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to fight the party. Secondly, we thank the TUC for not only supporting the National Convention but for attending the same by sending a high-level delegation. There is no doubt that the TUC leadership has demonstrated patriotism, reasonableness and mature leadership.

“Like the party’s national leader, Mr Peter Obi, said, the National Convention has come and gone. It is, therefore, imperative for us to put our differences aside and collectively work in the interest of the party and Nigerians who are currently suffering in the midst of plenty. It is very obvious that Nigerians are not finding it funny because of the country’s harsh socio-economic conditions.

“I must also put on record in this Press Conference and state clearly that I, Barrister Julius Abure is not an enemy in the struggle for a New Nigeria. I have demonstrated this before, during and after the 2023 general election. I have provided selfless, fearless and result-oriented leadership for our party since I assumed the leadership of our party in 2021. The Nigerian people have a common enemy, which I refer to as the ruling oligarchy in Nigeria. They have held the country captive and ensured that our common patrimony is stolen.

“For us, we feel that all the bickering, fights and attacks on the leadership of the Party is absolutely unnecessary. Moreso they are anchored on falsehood, motivated by inordinate ambition and selfish interest. It is, therefore, in our collective interest to put all our energies and resources together and begin to fight our common enemy and reposition our party for better performance. We must create an enabling environment to capture power and use same for the betterment of our people.

“Consequently, I want to appeal to first my own brother, friend and Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, with whom we have worked together in the trenches over the years in the struggle for the workers, to put aside whatever may be his grievances and let’s work in the interest of our people. Fighting the Labour Party at this time is uncalled for and unwarranted, especially at this time when the working people of Nigeria are suffering. As we speak today, the minimum wage is still N30,000. There are unfair workers practices by employers across the country. The inflation in Nigeria is unprecedented. Unemployment and underemployment are unimaginable and unacceptable. The welfare of workers are swept under the carpet and nobody talks about workers welfare. So for us, we need to team up together in other to be able to fight for better working conditions for our people. We need not waste or dissipate our collective energies in fighting ourselves over nothing.

“Secondly, this is the first time the Labour Party will be having a very successful outing in the political space. In the history of the party, we have a governor in our kitty, 35 House of Representatives members, 7 Senators and several other members in the various Houses of Assemblies across the country.

“I think we could consolidate on this and use what we have to get what we want. I had thought that we can use our representation in the National Assembly currently to begin to fight the cause of workers, fight the cause of Nigerians and see if we can get a better life for our people. It is on the basis of the foregoing that the current energy the NLC is dissipating in attempting to take over the leadership of the party is unnecessary and will therefore lead us to nowhere.”