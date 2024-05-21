Hardship: Zamfara Receives 42,000MT Of Grains From FG

In an effort to alleviate people’s sufferings, the Federal Government has allocated 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food items to the Zamfara State government for distribution to religious organizations and boarding schools.

Naija News understands that this initiative is a component of a larger plan devised by the federal government to tackle food insecurity and economic hardship nationwide, with a special focus on states significantly impacted by conflict and socio-economic challenges.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), represented by Zonal Director Audu Ishaya, delivered the food items to Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal in Gusau, the state capital, urging the government to implement proactive flood prevention measures.

An additional batch of agricultural produce comprising 6,160 bags of 50kg Maize, 12,040 bags of 50kg Sorghum, and 2,520 bags of 50kg millet was allocated to the Zamfara State Government for subsequent distribution among the less privileged residing in the state’s fourteen local government areas.

According to Dr. Ishaya Chinoko, representing NEMA, the president has instructed that 20 percent of the food items allocated to each local government be distributed to Ja’amatu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), while three percent is designated for boarding schools across the 14 local government areas.

Governor 0f Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, expressed gratitude for the Federal Government’s support to the state, noting that the timing of the distribution is especially crucial amid challenges posed by bandit activities and recent economic policies.