Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe Make Portugal’s Euro 2024 Squad (Full List)

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the 2024 European Championship as he seeks his third international title for Portugal.

The 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and his age-long friend, Pepe (41-year-old) are included in Portugal’s 26-man squad for Euro 2024 which will take place in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

This will make it the 11th major international tournament Ronaldo will be featuring in as his illustrious football career winds down.

The tournament will be an opportunity for the Al Nassr forward to increase his record international appearance beyond 206 games. It will also be an opportunity to increase his record international goals beyond 128 strikes.

While announcing his Euro 2024 squad, coach Roberto Martinez said he included Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad because the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still has quality in front of goal which he and his coaching crew “appreciate and which we need”.

Despite having one of the highest numbers of appearances in the European Championship, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to play in two finals. He played in the Euro 2004 final hosted by his country but his side lost it to Greece. He finally landed the trophy when Portugal triumphed in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Below is Portugal’s Euro 2024 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leao (AC Milan).