Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 21st May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1460 and sell at N1490 on Monday 20th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1460 Selling Rate N1490

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1500 Selling Rate N1501

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has officially rescinded its directive that required banks and payment service providers to collect and remit fees as specified under the Cybercrime Prevention and Prohibition Amendment Act of 2024.

Announced in a revised circular dated May 17, 2024, this move marks a significant policy reversal. The initial mandate, outlined in a May 6 circular, aimed at bolstering national cybersecurity measures by enforcing the collection of a national cybersecurity levy from financial institutions.

Naija News reports that the revised circular, signed by the Director of Payment Systems Management, Chibuzor Efobi, and the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation at the CBN, Haruna Mustafa, effectively nullifies the previous directive.

Advertisement

Titled “Re: Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024 – Implementation Guidance on the Collection and Remittance of the National Cybersecurity Levy,” it indicates a complete withdrawal of the earlier circular and a pause in enforcing the levy collection.