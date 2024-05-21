Atiku Reacts To Kano Mosque Explosion, Makes Urgent Call To State Govt

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the explosion at Larabar Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News earlier reported that a 38-year-old-man, Shafi’u Abubakar had detonated a petrol bomb at a mosque in Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The unfortunate incident led to the death of no fewer than fifteen people.

Sharing his thoughts on the incident via his X account, Atiku insisted that the perpetrator must be punished for carrying out such a heinous crime.

Posting on X, Atiku wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the horrendous arson involving 23 people who were burnt alive while praying in a mosque at Larabar Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

“This horrific killing of trapped worshippers, and indeed of any other innocent citizens, has no place in our society.

“I share my condolences with families who lost loved ones to this criminal act.

“While wishing the surviving victims a quick recovery, it is hoped that available medical resources will be deployed in their care.

“May Allah accept the souls of the victims, forgive their sins, and grant them eternity according to their beliefs.

“I urge the Kano State government and other relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is brought to book. -AA”