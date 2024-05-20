Zamfara Former Governors Meet Over Insecurity

Four former governors of Zamfara State reportedly convened in Abuja over the weekend to explore long-term solutions to the escalating security crisis in the state.

It is worth noting that Zamfara is among the northern states where socioeconomic activities and infrastructure have suffered due to the actions of bandits, terrorists, and other criminal groups.

Naija News understands, however, that the crucial meeting between the state’s former leaders took place at Matawalle’s residence in Abuja. At this meeting, lasting solutions to end the disturbing attacks on citizens were discussed.

The closed-door meeting was attended by former Zamfara governors Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, Alhaji Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Advertisement

Also, at the meeting, the stakeholders discussed and revolved around the status of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara and the importance of fortifying the party in the state.

Although specifics of the meeting were not disclosed, Daily Trust mentioned in its report that the closed-door session lasted for more than three hours into the night.

Sources familiar with the gathering reportedly revealed that as the defence minister, Matawalle expressed his commitment to collaborating with the other three former governors to combat banditry in Zamfara State.

Advertisement

The primary focus of the meeting was to address the worsening insecurity in the state to promote socio-economic advancement, educational progress, and healthcare development in Zamfara.