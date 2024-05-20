We Will Rather Work For Free Than Accept New ₦48,000 Minimum Wage – NLC Insists On Significant Increase

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that it would rather mobilize workers to embark on industrial actions or offer free services than accept the proposed N48,000 minimum wage.

Making this disclosure in an interview with Punch Newspaper on Sunday, The Deputy President of the NLC Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, disclosed that the labour union would not back down until an improved offer is made

Naija News reports that he said that organized labor finds it absurd that the Federal Government (FG) and state governors—whose budgets have increased significantly—could be making excuses for not paying a strong minimum wage.

He said, “We have given the FG an ultimatum. If the new minimum wage is not out by the end of this month, we will all go and sit at home. Instead of us taking N48,000 per month, we will tell workers to work for free for the government or turn to artisans’ work. That is where we are now.

“I don’t understand the thinking of government. It looks to me like they do things without proper thought. Was the wage award supposed to be a palliative or what? We gave them the breakdown of what the minimum wage looks like.

“Even the National Bureau of Statistics has released a document that shows the average amount for foodstuffs. It is N900. This is even coming from a government agency. Does it mean this government is not in touch with its own agency before coming up with N48,000 as minimum wage? It is either they are living in denial or they just want to insult us.

“We are looking forward to a robust arrangement this Tuesday. We can’t be talking about Renewed Hope without putting up any road map or package to match the hope of the people. They also need to tell us what plan they have for food security, subsidy on transportation even if they have to use CNG buses and other issues like health insurance. By Tuesday, we will go back to see what will come out of it.”