Tinubu Govt Begins Housing Construction In Four States

The Federal Government has announced plans to commence a nationwide official groundbreaking for phase 1 of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa said the project will begin with 1,250 housing units in four states in northern Nigeria.

He said the groundbreaking event is scheduled to begin on May 22 in Katsina State and conclude on May 25 in Gombe State.

Dangiwa said the completion of the contracting process and the mobilisation of reputable developers marked the commencement of this significant development.

The minister said the exercise follows the programme’s official launch by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, with a 3,112-housing unit project in Karsana, Abuja, in February 2024.

He emphasised the commitment of the current administration to turning the country into a huge construction site and unlocking the potential of the housing sector to create jobs, catalyse economic growth and contribute to the economy.

The statement read in part, “The minister will officially flag off construction activities at the project sites as follows: 250 housing units at Renewed Hope Estate in Katsina on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 500 housing units at Renewed Hope City in Kano on Thursday, May 23, 2024, 250 housing units at Renewed Hope Estate in Yobe on Friday, May 24, 2024, 250 housing units at Renewed Hope Estate in Gombe on Saturday, May 25, 2024

“We are committed to our promise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to turn the country into a huge construction site and unlock the potential of the housing sector to create jobs, catalyse economic growth, and contribute to the $1 trillion economy while boosting national development. The 1,250 units that we are breaking ground for in Katsina, Kano, Yobe, and Gombe are only a start. After this, we shall be proceeding to other parts of the country.”

The minister noted that under the 2023 supplementary budget, the ministry awarded contracts for 3,500 housing units in 13 states since December 2023.

This includes 500 housing units in Kano, and 250 housing units in 12 other states including Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Gombe, Nasarawa, Benue, Osun, Oyo, Abia, Ebonyi, Delta and Akwa Ibom.

It added: “The Renewed Hope City in Kano comprises 100 units of 1-bedroom (semi-detached bungalows), 300 units of 2-bedrooms (semi-detached bungalows), 100 units of 3-bedrooms (semi-detached bungalows)

“The Renewed Hope Estates in Katsina, Yobe, and Gombe each comprises 50 units of 1-bedroom (semi-detached bungalows), 100 units of 2-bedrooms (semi-detached bungalows), 50 units of 3-bedrooms (semi-detached bungalows).

“To enhance affordability and ease of offtake, we used organic designs where one bedroom can be expanded to two bedrooms and three bedrooms as the income of beneficiaries increases over time.”

The minister said the housing projects also seek to address social inequality by providing a broad range of affordable ownership options.

He said this includes single-digit and up to 30-year mortgage loans to be provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Rent-to-Own options where beneficiaries can move in and pay towards homeownership monthly, quarterly, or annual instalments and Outright Purchases for high-income earners.

Dangiwa added that the 1,250 housing units are being funded under the N50bn 2023 Supplementary Budget of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.