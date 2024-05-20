Those Of You Who Believe The Bad Weather Narrative Are Gullible – Fani-Kayode Reacts To Iran’s President Death

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the death of the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi.

Naija News earlier reported that Raisi died in a helicopter crash at age 63.

The helicopter crashed weeks after Iran launched a drone-and-missile attack on Israel in response to a deadly strike on its diplomatic compound in Damascus.

Reacting to his passing, Fani-Kayode stated that he would not be too quick to rule out anything, including MOSSAD, in Raisi’s death.

Advertisement

MOSSAD, an Israeli agency, is responsible for intelligence collection, covert operations, and counter-terrorism,

According to Fani-Kayode, Raisi’s death together with that of Iranian Foreign Minister and others is a tragedy of monumental proportions and a great loss to the world.

He insisted that those who accepted the bad weather narrative as the reason for the crash were been gullible.

Advertisement

Speaking via his X account, he wrote, “The loss of President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran together with that of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others is a tragedy of monumental proportions and a great loss to the world.

“My commiserations and sincere condolences go to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Government and people of Iran.

“We still have much to learn about what really happened but to those that so readily accept the bad weather narrative that is being put out as the cause of the crash I say stop, think and do not be so gullible and naive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many are asking whether MOSSAD was involved and whether this was yet another black ops operation?

“This remains to be definitively determined but given the strange circumstances of the “crash” I would not be too quick to rule anything out.

“Whichever way the whole thing is a terrible blow to those that are interested in world peace and particularly to those of us that believe passionately in the cause of the people of Gaza and Palestine.

“There was no individual that was more committed to the Palestinian struggle than Ebrahim Raisi.

“May his soul and the souls of those that died with him rest in peace.”