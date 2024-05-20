Ondo Court Orders Detention Of Ekiti Monarch For Forging University, NYSC Certificate

The Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo State, has ordered the detention of Prince Babalola Adebomi, the Oba-Elect of Araromi-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, over allegations of certificate forgery.

Presiding over the case on Monday, the court heard how Adebomi, aged 48, allegedly forged academic and national service certificates to secure a position at the University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti back in 2008.

According to the charges, the Oba-elect fabricated both a University of Ibadan degree and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

Naija News reports that Adebomi pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge under the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

Advertisement

The charges sheet NO:FHC/AK/16/2024 reads inter alia: “That you Babalola Babatunde on or about the 15th day of January, 2008 at the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make and uttered a forged University of Ibadan Result which you knew to be false and with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti to offer you a job and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

“That you Batalola Babatunde on or about the 15 day of January, 2008 at the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did make and uttered a forged National Youth Service Corps Certificate which you knew to be false and with intent that it may be used or acted upon as genuine by the University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti to offer you a job and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 12 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act”.

The prosecution, led by attorney Itunun Osobu, indicated plans to bring two witnesses to substantiate the claims against the Oba-elect.

Advertisement

In defence, Adebomi’s lawyer, Attah Paul, appealed for his client’s release on bail, assuring the court of his client’s strong local ties, including a brother in Akure and a relative who owns property in the area, arguing that Adebomi posed no flight risk.

Justice Owoeye, however, ruled against bail at this stage and ordered Adebomi’s detention at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police until further proceedings. The case has been adjourned until Thursday, May 23, 2024, for further hearing.