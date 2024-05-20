Man Stabs Friend To Death Over ₦2500 Debt In Lagos

A man identified as Taiwo Badejo has allegedly stabbed his friend, simply known as Monday, to death over N2,500 debt at Oko Oba area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that Badejo and Monday were arguing over the money on Friday, May 17, when their argument degenerated into a fight.

In an interview with Punch, a resident of the area, Tope Ajise, living at Egbatedo Street along the Old Oko Oba area where the incident occurred, said people tried to intervene, but the issue only escalated.

Ajise said, “It started just as arguments a night before Friday until we heard in the morning that he (Taiwo) had stabbed Monday. It was just because of N2,500.

“He borrowed the money from Monday, and the man came to ask for his money. That was how he picked a knife and stabbed him. The man could not make it, he bled till death. I know the suspect to be a twin, he bears the name, Taiwo.”

Another resident, who gave his name simply as Taofeek, said the culprit was one of the guys who sat around in the area and had no serious source of income.

He added that Taiwo was immediately arrested by security operatives of the Yoruba vigilante organisation, the Oodua People’s Congress.

Taofeek said, “They just move around, tax people, eat and that’s all. There are so many people like that in this area with no tangible source of income. So, when you hear of issues like this, you can first trace it to joblessness. You know an idle hand, they say, is the devil’s workshop.”

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect had been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

He said, “The suspect’s name is Taiwo Badejo. He has been arrested. The case is now at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.”

