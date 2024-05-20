[JUST IN] Gaza War: ICC Prosecutor Seeks Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders’ Arrest

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh, for war crimes, citing reasonable grounds to believe that both men bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity dating back to at least 7 October 2023.

According to the BBC, the ICC, headquartered in The Hague, has been conducting investigations into Israel’s actions in the occupied territories for the past three years and, more recently, into the actions of Hamas as well.

Netanyahu has expressed strong opposition to the idea of senior Israeli figures being added to the ICC’s list of wanted individuals, calling it “an outrage of historic proportions.”

Last week, 13 Western countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and others, warned Israel against its plans to launch a full-scale operation in Rafah.

However, ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, has requested the arrest of the leaders from both sides of the warning zones.

Palestinian Militia group Hamas has raised concerns after a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian officials crashed on Sunday.

Naija News reports that a helicopter transporting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials encountered a severe mishap, resulting in a hard landing in a northern region of Iran, sparking widespread concern.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has led to the death of the President and the Foreign Minister.

In response to the crash, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has issued a statement expressing deep concern and solidarity with the Iranian leadership and people.

“In this painful incident, we express our full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, government, and people,” the statement read.

Hamas also invoked divine protection for the safety of President Raisi (who was later confirmed dead) and his delegation, highlighting the close ties between the group and Iran.

This tragic event has attracted broader international attention due to its potential impact on regional stability and diplomatic dynamics.