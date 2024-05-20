‘I Remain Concerned’ – Peter Obi Tackles FG On Financial Indiscipline

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accused the federal government of financial indiscipline.

Obi, in a post via his X account on Monday, submitted that the government is allocating funds to things that should not be considered as priorities while some major aspects of national live remain uncatered for.

The former Anambra State Governor cited examples of N6 billion and N4 billion budgeted for the National Assembly car parks and recreational facilities while the nation’s educational sector begs for attention.

He said it is not acceptable for the global average tertiary school enrollment to be above 55 per cent, while that of Nigeria is less than 15 per cent.

Advertisement

Obi stressed that it was time to stop financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritising the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development.

He said: “As the giant of Africa that we are, I remain concerned about our fiscal indiscipline as a nation. Imagine the situation in our education sector, where the global average of secondary school enrollment is above 80 per cent, while in Nigeria it is 28 per cent.

“The global average of tertiary school enrollment is above 55 per cent, while Nigeria is less than 15 per cent. Yet our budget for the National Assembly car parks is N6 billion. The budget for the National Assembly recreational facilities is N4 billion.

Advertisement

“Approved for the construction of hostels in 12 tertiary institutions is just N1 billion. It is time for us to stop this financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritising the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development.”