Hope Uzodinma’s Former Aide Of 15 Years Allegedly Arrested In Popular Hotel

Former Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri has allegedly been apprehended by the police in Owerri, Imo state.

According to a report by Leadership, the special team of Police detectives arrested Nwaneri at RockView Hotel in Owerri on Saturday, May 18.

Sources who spoke to the aforementioned publication claimed that Nwaneri was taken to the headquarters of the State Police Command and was later escorted back to his hotel room.

The police operatives thoroughly searched Nwaneri’s room before he was returned to the police command.

The reason for his arrest was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Naija News understands that Nwaneri was one of Uzodimma’s most trusted aides for over fifteen years before his recent departure.

DSS Arrests Osun Football Coach For Trying To Sodomize Player

Meanwhile, a football coach working with a male football team in Osogbo, Osun State, was apprehended by the operatives of the Department of State Security for trying to sodomise one of his players.

Sources who spoke to Punch said the suspect, identified as Adebisi, was arrested in the area last Wednesday by DSS operatives, who acted on a tip-off.

Naija News understands that Adebisi met the victim, identified simply as Michael, during a training session at Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo, and took him to a secluded place, where he attempted to touch his genitals.

However, a guard working in the school appeared and frustrated the plan of the coach.

While narrating his encounter with the coach, the victim said, “What happened is that I met Coach Adebisi at the playground of Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo.

“I know him and some of his ex-players very well. I went there to train. After training, he took me to a secluded area within the compound and he wanted to touch my genitals.

“I was displeased. I didn’t allow him. When I told a few other players, they condemned his action and advised me that I should block him and stop chatting with him.

I also told an elderly person who asked me to unblock him but the matter was reported to the DSS office in Osogbo.

“So, I played along and we started chatting again. About two Saturdays ago, he invited me to Fakunle Playground again.

“After training, he took me to a secluded area and showed me his private part. While that was on, a security guard passed by and saw us.

But the guard didn’t know what was going on. We left the place. Last Wednesday, he invited me to a place around Isale Osun, Osogbo. I told the DSS operatives about it.

“I met Adebisi in a house there. I was told the place belonged to his brother. I was with him in the room.

“We were gisting, but later, he moved towards me and told me to remove my clothes and trousers and I obeyed him.

“For the period I was with him, I was on chat with the captain of my team updating him about happenings.”