‘El-Ettifaq Pulls Out From Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali’s Transfer Talks’

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali hasn’t gotten a direction as to where he will spend the 2023-2024 season as Saudi Pro League side, El-Ettifaq, have reportedly dropped their interest in him.

Stanley Nwabali became one of the biggest names in African football when he helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

During the tournament, he stopped two penalty kicks against South Africa in the semi-finals and conceded just a goal in the group stage.

Hence, clubs in Europe and the Middle East were reportedly interested in signing him from his South African club, Chippa United, this summer. However, that interest seems to be slowing down to a very drastic point.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, it was looking like Stanley Nwabali will make a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side El-Ettifaq this summer but the move collapsed halfway according to SCORENigeria.

The Saudi Pro League side reportedly pulled out of the deal because they couldn’t reach an agreement with Chippa United in terms of his transfer fee.

Despite the setback, the 27-year-old AFCON silver medalist is expected to leave the South African side at the end of this season with a couple of clubs outside Africa still interested in the Nigeria international.

Advertisement

So far this season, the former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper has recorded 10 clean sheets in 25 league appearances which proved that his outstanding performance at 2023 AFCON between January 13 and February 11, 2024 was not a fluke.

Naija News reported earlier this month that he is not desperate to leave Chippa United for a club outside Africa but he is open to making the move if a good offer comes in.