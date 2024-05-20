Attack On Soldiers: Install CCTVs At Security Formations – Group Urges Gov Otti

A group, identified as the Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development, (FENRAD) has condemned the attack on soldiers attached to 14 Brigade in Aba on Friday by hoodlums.

The group described the attack as a barbaric act carried out by faceless enemies.

They commiserated with the Nigerian Army on the incident and also sympathised with the families of residents who were hit by bullets during the attack.

FENRAD demanded the installation of security television and cameras around all military formations in Abia State to forestall further attacks.

Advertisement

Speaking via statement signed by its Executive Director, Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, the group commended the prompt intervention of Governor Alex Otti and the top brass of the Nigerian Army during the crisis, noting that their interventions saved innocent citizens from experiencing any brutal reprisal from the military.

“This shows the degree of professionalism of the military and also how the governor prioritises the security and welfare of Ndị Abia by responding timeously each time military-civil or police-civilian relations suffer a rupture,” FENRAD noted.

According to the group, the Friday incident caused panic and a stampede in the Aba Park axis.

Advertisement

Nwafor, who expressed sadness at killings recorded recently in Aba and some other parts of the state, urged Otti and the military top brass to apply local intelligence gathering and the installation of security devices like CCTV cameras to prevent future attacks on military posts.