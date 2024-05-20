Anambra Govt Permanently Shuts Down School, Arrests Teacher For Beating 8-Year-Old Pupil To Coma

Police in Anambra state have detained a 30-year-old teacher for allegedly causing an 8-year-old student to fall into a coma due to physical assault.

Naija News gathered that the Anambra state government has permanently shut down Landmark School Mgbakwu in the Awka North Local Government Area.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, during a press briefing in her office on Monday.

The school’s proprietor and the teacher implicated in the incident, Faith Nwonye, were summoned to provide clarification on the events resulting in the assault of the primary two pupils.

Following the meeting, Chuma-Udeh clarified that the decision to shut down the school was not solely due to the disturbing incident but also stemmed from its unlawful operation.

She conveyed her sorrow regarding the situation, expressing concern that the victim’s likelihood of survival, currently hospitalized, stood at 20 percent, as indicated by the medical professional.

The Commissioner said: “We received this unfortunate incident from an illegal school in Mgbakwu that a child was beaten to a coma over the weekend.

“On behalf of the State Government, we invited the proprietress of the illegal school as well as the teacher who purportedly beat the child.

“We’ve handed the matter to the police for further investigations, as we await Mr Governor’s directives.

“Meanwhile, the school is closed down indefinitely because it’s not supposed to exist in the first instance.

“Any parent who is enrolling his/her child in an illegal school is doing so at his/her own peril.

“To the proprietors of private schools, anyone running an unapproved school in Anambra is a criminal. It’s a criminal offence to run an illegal school in the state.

“Whether the school is legal or not, it’s criminal to beat a child. According to the doctor, the chances of survival of the child is 20%.

“As soon as the police are done, the teacher will face other institutions against child rights. She’s going to have the full wrath of the law brought upon her over her actions.

“Anambra state abhors violence to children, women, and any other person. It’s not part of this administration and Mr. Governor is against such.”