Why It Is A Taboo For Me To Collect Bribe – Police Spokesman, Adejobi

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed the reason he does not collect bribes.

He explained that he does not collect bribes because it is taboo for him as a prince.

He also described the collection of bribes as “ungodly.”

Adejobi noted that such acts put others in a state of sorrow.

The Force PRO stated this while replying to a netizen on X who had asked him the question earlier.

“Have you taken a bribe before?” Valentine Kruze tweeting as #ValentineKruz14 had asked.

Adejobi, a prince born to Oba Moses Adejobi, the late Olowu of Orile-Owu, in the Ayedade Local Government Area of Osun State, responded via his X handle #Princemoye1, noting, “No. It’s taboo for a royal prince to take a bribe. Taking a bribe definitely makes someone somewhere cry for many reasons, and it’s ungodly to do so.

“Your main purpose in life is to put smiles on people’s faces. It’s Godly and rewarding. It’s my personal principle and a call to duty.

“I preach this to my colleagues and many others always. May we have the grace to remain steadfast and purposeful in life.”