Terrorism: Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor Speaks Ahead Of Monday’s Trial

Ahead of Monday’s trial, Aloy Ejimakor, the principal lawyer for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asserted that the legal team is fully prepared.

Ejimakor assured that Kanu’s legal team is set and prepared for his trial at the Abuja Federal High Court.

Posting on X, Ejimakor wrote: “PUBLIC NOTICE:

“MAZI NNAMDI KANU’s case set for 20th May 2024 will hold.

“The Court shall convene at 12noon. Ground zero: Federal High Court, Abuja.

“#MnkLegalTeam is primed & in battle array. #NoShaking.

“The #MNKLegalTeam & all conscientious people around the world appreciate the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the case of FGN v #MNK, when it held that: ‘Crime cannot be committed [by Nigerian Govt.] as a valid means of crime prevention & control.’

“When a Government [like Nigeria] established by LAW resorts to the commission of crimes [extraordinary rendition/kidnapping/criminal abduction] as a means of crime control and prevention, the RULE OF LAW becomes ENDANGERED.

“The question we ask then is: What becomes of justice, people & society when the sanctity of rule of law is destroyed by those employed to uphold it? It’s long overdue to do JUSTICE. #FreeMNK.”

The Abuja Federal High Court will continue Kanu’s terrorism trial following the Supreme Court’s reversal of the Appeal Court’s decision to discharge and acquit him of terrorism charges.

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that Ejimakor, counsel of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had stated that there is a treasonable felony against the agitator.

The lawyer, however, clarified that the federal government preferred two treasonable felony charges against Kanu from 2015 to late 2021.