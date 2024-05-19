‘Nigerians Just Want To Show Themselves, Because It Is Me’ – Phyna

Winner of Big Brother Naija season 7, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has slammed critics over recent bikini photos that circulated online.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star recently came under fire on social media after posting pictures of herself on vacation in the Maldives.

However, Phyna, in an interview with PUNCH, maintained that she was ready for whatever was thrown at her, insisting that she did not do anything she had preached against.

She said, “Nigerians just want to ‘show themselves’, because it’s me. I only kicked against setting a camera and ring light and dressing in front of it in the name of ‘Get Ready With Me’ video. In all of this, I love their tears. They should bring it on.”

Phyna also spoke about how men had wanted to take her on a date or get intimate with her with mouthwatering offers, stating that such men thought she was cheap like some other women.

She said, “Like I said, it is hate (reactions she has been getting) but it is not their fault that they grew up around women that sold themselves for money, so I really don’t blame them. I grew up as a strong woman and a hustler. I love to enjoy the money I made from working hard, so I politely put them in their place, violently (laughs).”

The controversial BBNaija star added that being multitalented made it easy for her to actualise her dream of being an actress.

She said, “It was great, and I had fun doing it. Being multitalented made it quite easy for me. Producing and acting is not tasking at all, because it has always been a dream career for me; and now, I am doing it.”