All The Final Day Results Of The 2023/2024 English Premier League Season

The 2023/2024 English Premier League season came to a thrilling climax on Sunday, 19th May, 2024 with the matchday 38 fixtures.

On the final day of the EPL season, ten matches were played simultaneously, with no draw games recorded. All the matches ended in either a win or a loss, depending on which club is in question.

At the end of the day, Manchester City were crowned this season’s champions after the club defeated West Ham by 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The victory makes it the first time in the history of the Premier League that a club has won the league four consecutive times

Arsenal finished in second place, just two points behind City as the Gunners recorded a 2-1 victory against Everton.

Below are the results of all 10 matches played on the final day of the 2023/2024 EPL season.

Man City 3 – West Ham 1

Arsenal 2 – Everton 1

Brentford 2 – Newcastle 4

Brighton 0 – Man United 2

Burnley 1 – Nottingham Forest 2

Chelsea 2 – Bournemouth 1

Crystal Palace 5 – Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 2 – Wolves 0

Luton 2 – Fulham 4

Sheffield United 0 – Tottenham 3

European Football Clubs That Have Finished A League Season Unbeaten

In the high-stakes world of European football, going an entire season unbeaten is a monumental achievement that few teams have managed to accomplish.

Known colloquially as “The Invincibles,” these teams have etched their names into football lore, demonstrating a rare blend of skill, resilience, and strategic acumen.

Naija News brings to you a list of European Football teams that have completed a league season without a deafeat.

See list below:

Arsenal 2003-2004 (English Premier League)

AC Milan 1991-1992 (Serie A)

Juventus 2011-2012 (Serie A)

Celtic 2016-2017 (Scottish Premiership)

FC Porto 2010-2011 (Primeira Liga)

Bayer Leverkusen 2023-2024 (Bundesliga)