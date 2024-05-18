NJC Recommends Wike’s Wife, CJN Ariwoola’s Daughter-in-law For Promotion

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, the wife of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for promotion to the Court of Appeal.

Naija News reports that in addition to Mrs Wike, who is currently a judge at the Rivers State High Court, 21 other judges were recommended for the appellate court.

They include Justices Nnamdi Dimgba and Donatus Okorowo, both of the Federal High Court and Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the FCT High Court.

Also, Oluwakemi Victoria Ariwoola, the daughter-in-law to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, and an in-law of the FCT Minister, Lesley Nkesi Belema-Wike, were considered among the list of 12 judges to be elevated to the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Suzzette and Victoria are among the 86 judges listed for recommendation by the Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria.

The council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, made this known in a statement on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Oye stated that the recommendation was made by the Council during its 105th plenary meeting, which was held between May 15 and 16, 2024.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors,” he said.

Oye added that the NJC considered two reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees that filtered 35 petitions written against Judges of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel eight committees to further investigate the petitions that were found meritorious by the Committees.

