Nigeria Governors Forum’s DG, Asishana Okauru Retires

The Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Asishana Okauru, has made the decision to retire voluntarily.

Naija News understands that his retirement will take place effective Monday, July 1, 2024, following a pre-retirement leave scheduled for Monday, May 20, 2024.

Okauru announced his retirement in a letter titled “Notice of Voluntary Retirement,” addressed to the forum on Saturday.

He expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the unwavering support he received during his time as Director General.

With his departure, a notable chapter in the history of the NGF Secretariat comes to a close.

“I wish to formally inform you of my voluntary retirement from the service of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat on Friday, 17 May 2024, effective Monday, 1 July 2024.

“My pre-retirement leave commences on Monday, 20 May 2024.

“I deeply appreciate your invaluable support during my journey as Director General.

“Thank you and my very best wishes,” the letter read.

Naija News reports that the NGF, a coalition comprised of the governors of all 36 states in Nigeria, is set to commence the process of appointing a successor.

As stated on the NGF website, Okauru began his professional journey in 2003 at the Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, where he served as a founding member. Later on, he assumed the role of the first Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) until November 2008.

Prior to this, Okauru gained experience working at Arthur Andersen & Co., Nigeria, as well as IBM in the United States, where he held positions as an Operations Analyst and e-Business Analyst.

His educational background includes a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Ife (now known as Obafemi Awolowo University), a Law degree from the University of Ibadan, and a joint Masters degree in Business Administration and Information Science from North Carolina Central University (NCCU), USA. He was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.