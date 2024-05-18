Bishop Oyedepo’s Son Confesses Struggle With Pornography

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, has admitted to facing challenges with pornography at a certain stage in his life.

The clergy confessed recently that he became involved in pornography while on a trip to a European country.

Speaking on the podcast “Confession Box”, Pastor Oyedepo shared that he was able to conquer this struggle with the assistance of God.

He believed that by sharing his story with the congregation, God could help someone out of their current struggle with pornography.

Advertisement

He said: “My confessions are good ones that will help people. I struggled with pornography before.

“I remembered how it started. We travelled to one country, and I was meant to be in the room alone; I switched on the TV, and that’s it.

“But God brought me out of it very quickly. A lot of people still struggle with it and I think of somebody who had struggled with it and had walked up to me and told me how to come out, I would have come out quickly.

Advertisement

“I think people feel there are things we shouldn’t talk about, but today there are some pastors and church members still struggling with it.

“You may be anointed, seeing signs and wonders but it does not mean you are standing right.

“There is this old saying that if it’s working it means you are standing right but I found out that it’s not always the case. There are times I found out I wasn’t right, but grace and mercy found me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For the sake of someone who is genuine in the congregation, God can bypass you to meet the person; this is my confession.”