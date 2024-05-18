2027 Presidency: Atiku Reveals Who Will Decide His Fate

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said his party members would decide his fate come the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with the BBC on Friday, Atiku stated that it was too early to decide his presidential ambition or whether he would run for president in the 2027 elections.

The former Vice President asserted that he would abide by the decision of party members if they unanimously agreed to zone the PDP’s presidential candidate to the South East.

He said: “I’ve made it clear since last elections that if our party members had a consensus that southeast should produce the candidate, we would all agree. And if our parties also had a similar agreement, then so be it.”

Speaking on his recent meeting with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Atiku stated that it could be a signal of a possibility in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

He said their meeting augured well for democratic governance in Nigeria while implying a possible alliance between the opposition parties.

The former vice president, who also dispelled claims that they couldn’t produce a consensus candidate at the meeting, couldn’t provide details as to when they would seal the alliance.

He said, “We are in a democratic system and don’t forget that we are those who fought for its entrenchment. So, we are going to continue entrenching good governance and a sound democratic system. We would never fold our arms watching things deteriorating.”