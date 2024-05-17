Zulum, Fintiri, Others Arrive Bauchi For Northeast Governors’ 10th Forum Meeting (PHOTOS)

The Northeast Governors, under the umbrella of the Northeast Governors’ Forum (NEGF), have gathered in the capital of Bauchi State to deliberate on matters impacting the subregion.

The governors are Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiru (Adamawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

At the 10th meeting scheduled for Friday, May 17th, 2024, the governors would also unveil the Prospectus for the 15th Northeast Joint Trade Fair, currently taking place at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB Square in Bauchi.

Stakeholders, including the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), are expected to contribute their insights on pertinent issues to enhance the recommendations proposed by the governors.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, along with his counterparts from Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe, are expected to convene a closed-door session after the opening session.

They will deliberate on the identified issues and propose solutions aimed at fostering the overall development of the subregion.

The Governors are also expected to accompany Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima to participate in other activities, including the formal inauguration of the 15th Northeast Joint Trade Fair, the newly constructed Bauchi State Government House, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the first two flyovers in the capital city of Bauchi.

See photos below: