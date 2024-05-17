‘We’ve Tested His Integrity’ – Pastor Gifts Four-Bedroom Bungalow To Honest Church Messenger

Salvation Ministries’ Presiding Pastor, David Ibiyeomie, has presented a mechanic-turned-messenger employed by the church with a generous gift; a four-bedroom bungalow.

During the celebration of the church’s SMHOS 27th anniversary, Pastor Ibiyeomie, whose church headquarters is situated in GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, bestowed upon the church messenger a new house as a token of appreciation for his unwavering faithfulness and integrity.

In a trending video, the pastor is seen handing over the documents of the exquisitely furnished house to the man.

Pastor Ibiyeomie said, “There is an award, and the person who gets it may shed tears of joy. Let me just say this: Some years ago, a young man said there is a mechanic in Port Harcourt who brings change. I said ‘In this town?’ I said, ‘Call me that mechanic; let me see.’ I said mechanics are not known for honesty.

“I wondered how a mechanic could say that whatever you give him, he will never take your money, not to mention return your balance if he spends less than bargained. I said I do not think it is true, and then everybody testified that it was his nature.

“When he came to me, I asked how much he makes per month, and he answered. Then I told him to resign from his job. Come and work with us as a messenger. You’d be buying things for us since you have integrity.

“We’ve tested him everywhere, and he has stood on integrity impeccably. He has never taken a dime and never stolen where everyone else does—he was exempt.”

During the church’s anniversary celebration, Pastor Ibiyeomie explained that he decided to reward the man, a junior staff member, for his honesty and integrity.

The pastor surprised the man with a four-bedroom bungalow.

The congregation cheered joyously as Pastor Ibiyeomie presented the house documents to the man, Henry Eremosele, encouraging him to maintain his honesty.

The video concluded with Eremosele gratefully receiving the documents while Pastor Ibiyeomie praised his faithfulness.