Police Dismiss Inspector Over ₦29.8 Million Robbery, Kidnapping In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, have dismissed one of its officers, Inspector Adabo Mohammed, for alleged involvement in armed robbery, conspiracy and kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Naija News reports that the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Friday, said the dismissed officer was a member of an armed robbery gang responsible for the robbery of the sum of N29.8 million from a victim in Gwagwalada area of the capital city.

The statement also disclosed that an investigation revealed that Mohammed, alongside five others, were part of the gang responsible for the kidnap of one Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okafor in the Tunga Manje area and collected N4.4 million ransom.

The statement read, “One Inspector Adabo Mohammed was dismissed for the offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery/kidnapping, and corrupt practice.

“The dismissed officer, along with 5 others were members of an armed robbery gang responsible for the robbery of the sum of N29.8 million from a victim in Gwagwalada, FCT as well as the kidnap of one Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okafor in Tunga Manje and the collection of ransom sum of N4.4m.

“The ex-officer has been charged to court accordingly.”