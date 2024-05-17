Nigeria News
NJC Recommends 86 Judicial Officers For Federal, State Courts (Full List)
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended a total of 86 judicial officers for appointment into federal and state courts across the country.
The Council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 16, 2024.
Oye said the recommendations were made by the NJC’s Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria.
He stated that the committee presented the recommendations during the NJC’s 105th plenary meeting held between May 15 and 16, 2024.
Oye revealed that all recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.
Below is the full list of the recommendations:
JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL – 22
1.Hon. Justice Kwahar Polycarp Terna
2.Hon. Justice Ruqayat Oremei Ayoola
3.Hon. Justice Eleojo Eneche
4.Hon. Justice Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf
5.Hon. Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman
6.Hon. Justice Abdu Dogo
7.Hon. Justice Fadawu Umaru
8.Hon. Justice Ishaq Mohammed Sani
9.Hon. Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar
10.Hon. Justice Abdulazeez M. Anka
11.Hon. Justice Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba
12.Hon. Justice Nwoye Victoria Tochukwu
13.Hon. Justice Nwabunkeonye Onwosi
14.Hon. Justice Okorowo Donatus Uwaezuoke
15.Hon. Justice Ngozika Uwazurunonye Okaisabor
16.Hon. Justice Ntong Festus Ntong
17.Hon. Justice Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi
18.Hon. Justice Nyesom-Wike Eberechi Suzzette
19.Hon. Justice Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo
20.Hon. Justice Akinyemi Abiodun Azeem
21.Hon. Justice Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola
22.Hon. Justice Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi
JUDGES, HIGH COURT, FCT ABUJA – 12
1.Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo
2.Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi
3.Anumaenwe Godwin Iheabunike
4.Odo Celestine Obinna
5.Hauwa Lawal Gummi
6.Abdurahman Usman
7.Buetnaan Mandy Bassi
8.Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh
9.Maryan Iye Yusuf
10.Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria
11.Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike
12.Munirat Ibrahim Tanko
JUDGES, IMO STATE HIGH COURT – 7
1. Akowundu Cletus Ndubuisi
2. Uchenna Mary Njoku
3. Chibuogwu Ojiugo Chukwumaeze
4. Ononogbo Chidi Linus
5. Adaego Peace Nosiri
6. Emeka Ozoma Orafu
7. Mathew Chinedu Ijezie
JUDGES, BAUCH STATE HIGH COURT – 6
1.Amin Umar Ilelah
2.Aliyu Bin Idris
3.Ahmed Shuaibu Ningi
4.Shafa’u Ladan Yusuf
5.Abdussalam Idris Waziri
6.Kawu A. Yerima
JUDGES, TARABA STATE HIGH COURT – 3
1.Hamidu Audu
2.Bibonga Jeniffer Nauma
3.Joel Daniel Ubandoma
JUDGES, LAGOS STATE HIGH COURT – 13
1.Sunmonu Tunde Bashiru
2.Azeez Fimisola Augusta
3.Alebiosu Olawale Lawal
4.Adewale Russel Musiliu
5.Popoola Oluwatosin Ajose
6.Anjorin-Ajose Tanimola Abdulwaheed
7.Muyideen Abdul-Raheem Tejumade
8.George Alfred Akingbola
9.Balogun Adegboyega Ganiu
10.Shonubi Adenike Kudirat
11.Badejo-Okusanya Yewande Jokotola
12.Layinka Oyeladun Amope
13.Ojuromi Nalirat Olayinka Oluwatosin
JUDGES, KOGI STATE HIGH COURT – 4
1.Ajesola Joseph Sunday
2.Ojoma Rachael Haruna
3.Kadiri Badama
4.Ezema Beatrice Ada
JUDGES, JIGAWA STATE HIGH COURT – 2
1.Mohammad El-Usman
2.Nilfa Abdullahi Gambo
KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, BAUCHI STATE – 5
1.Ishaku Magaji
2.Abdurrahman Hassan Sabo
3.Bello Mohammed Sambowal
4.Muhyiddeen Mohammed
5.Mahmoud Idris Shehu Tiyin
KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE – 5
1.Muhammad Muhammad Bello
2.Okino Isah Saidu
3.Yakubu Adavenge Abbas
4.Shaibu Ridwan Aliyu
5.Idris Alhaji Abdullahi
KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, JIGAWA STATE – 1
1.Mukhtar Shuaibu Adam
JUDGES, IMO STATE CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL – 3
1.Everyman Ezenna Eleanya
2.Ofoha Sylvesta Uchenna
3.Ibeh Rosemond Oluchi
JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE – 2
1.Esther Tata
2.Benjamin Samuila Bawage
JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE – 1
1.Maryann Oziohu Otaru.