Minister Withdraws Lawsuit Against Niger Assembly Speaker Over Orphan-Marriage Controversy

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has dropped her legal action against Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, in light of his intention to marry off 100 orphans from his constituency.

Naija News had earlier reported that the speaker, Sarkindaji, announced plans to marry off 100 orphans in his constituency.

The Speaker announced that marrying them off would be part of his constituency project.

According to him, the gesture is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the impoverished.

He also pledged to pay the dowries for the bridegrooms and procured materials for the mass marriage.

Naija News recall that on Wednesday, Kennedy-Ohaneye petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in an attempt to halt the scheduled weddings set for May 24.

Additionally, she proceeded to file a lawsuit aimed at preventing Sarkindaji from proceeding with the plans.

However, during an interactive session with journalists at her office in Abuja on Friday, the Minister announced the withdrawal of the lawsuit, stating that she made the decision after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

She mentioned that her ministry, in collaboration with Sarkindaji and traditional rulers from Niger State, has commenced an investigation into the ages of the girls to verify if they meet the required age for marriage.

She indicated that the ministry will now shift its focus to empowering girls, as well as others affected by insecurity in the state.

