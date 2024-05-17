How Edo State Would Raise Money To Pay ₦70,000 Minimum Wage – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed how the state government intends to generate funds to finance the recently approved minimum wage of ₦70,000 for civil servants in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin, the state capital, Obaseki said the approved minimum wage would be financed through the state government’s revenue inflow and business-friendly policies.

He added that savings realised from government expenditure as a result of strategic reforms implemented during his tenure would also be used.

“The funding for the new minimum wage will be sourced from various avenues, including savings from our state’s fleet management system, the adoption of the e-gov platform, which has eliminated the need for paper-based transactions, and investments in projects like the Ossiomo Power Project, which has significantly reduced government spending on diesel,” Governor Obaseki explained.

Advertisement

Naija News recalls Obaseki recently increased the minimum wage for workers in Edo State from ₦40,000 to ₦70,000.

The governor stated that the increased minimum wage would take effect from May 1, 2024.

He made the announcement at the commissioning of the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex for labour unions in the State, along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

Advertisement

Speaking on why he decided to increase the wage of workers from ₦40,000 monthly to ₦70,000 monthly, the Governor said he took the action due to the economic hardship plaguing the nation.

Obaseki disclosed this on Wednesday, May 1, during the May Day celebration at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.