BREAKING: Fire Guts New NNPC Terminal In Lagos

The new terminal of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NMPP) in Apapa, Lagos has been gutted by fire.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, made this known in a statement on Friday afternoon.

She said the fire started around 1 pm on Friday, which resulted from a spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the tank farm.

Adeseye noted that the service is currently attending to the fire outbreak at the new NNPC Terminal, formerly OVH, Kayode Street, Marine Beach, Apapa.

The statement reads: “Around 1 pm on Friday, the “fire resulted from spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the tank farm as concerted efforts with various emergency responders within the oil and gas industry to contain the situation”.

“The public is hereby assured that the emergency operation is under control from escalating further. Update to follow,” she added.

Dangote Refinery’s Plan To Import 24 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil From US

The Dangote Refinery has announced intentions to purchase a minimum of 24 million barrels of US crude within the upcoming year to expand its processing capacities.

According to a Bloomberg report, the $20 billion refinery has issued a term tender for the acquisition of 2 million barrels per month of West Texas Intermediate Midland (WTI) crude for a duration of 12 months, commencing in July.