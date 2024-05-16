Why We Are Yet To Adopt Computer Based Test Like WAEC, JAMB – NECO Reveals

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has expressed reservations about swiftly adopting computer-based tests (CBT) for its examinations, citing the complex nature of its wide array of tests.

Naija News reports that during a media chat in Abuja, NECO’s Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, discussed the challenges and considerations involved in transitioning from traditional paper-based examinations to a digital format.

Recall that the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) had earlier revealed plans to adopt the CBT examination model. In 2015, the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) adopted the computer-based test and has been using the examination model since then.

However, Wushishi highlighted the scale of NECO’s operations, noting that it is the largest examination body in Nigeria in terms of the number and variety of exams administered.

“Every year, we examine close to 1.5 million students across 76 different subjects, encompassing over 150 different papers. The sheer volume and complexity, especially with essay-type questions, make the shift to CBT a significant challenge,” he explained.

The registrar pointed out that while there is potential for integrating CBT into some segments of NECO’s offerings, such as the multiple-choice based National Common Entrance Examination, a complete shift for all examinations is not immediately feasible.

“The transition to computer-based testing needs careful consideration and planning. We must scrutinize every detail to ensure we maintain the integrity and effectiveness of our examinations,” he added.

Prof. Wushishi also noted that NECO has already begun exploring CBT by conducting trial testing exams to select the best items for its examinations.

These trials are part of NECO’s strategic efforts to gradually integrate more technology-driven processes into its operations.

Despite the potential benefits of CBT, such as enhanced efficiency and reduced paper use, the transition involves complex logistical and technical challenges that must be managed carefully to avoid compromising the quality of the examination process.

