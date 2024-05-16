Why I Trapped Worshipers Inside And Set Kano Mosque Ablaze – Suspect

Shafi’u Abubakar, the suspect arrested for setting a mosque ablaze and trapping worshipers inside the building at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano state, has revealed the reason for his action.

Naija News had reported that about 40 worshippers were praying when Shafi’u used petrol to ignite the fire, trapping them inside the mosque by locking the door of the building to prevent them from escaping the inferno.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2024, left 24 persons with different degrees of burns.

The rescued victims were later rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, where they aere receiving treatment.

The State’s Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement on Wednesday that Shafi’u willingly submitted himself to the Police after committing the act.

SP Kiyawa said the suspect said his action was purely in hostility following a prolonged family disagreement over the sharing of inheritance.

He added that Abubakar said those that he alleged to have cheated on him were in the mosque at that moment and he did that for his voice to be heard

He said, “The principal suspect has been identified and arrested, he is Shafi’u Abubakar, aged 38 years, who said his action was purely in hostility following a prolonged family disagreement over sharing of inheritance of which those that he alleged to have cheated on him were in the mosque at that moment and he did that for his voice to be heard.”