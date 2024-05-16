We Will No Longer Condone It – Lagos State Sends Warning To Teachers Engaging In Extra Lessons After School

The Lagos State Government has threatened to sanction any teacher or school that continues to utilize the extra one-hour after the official closing hour for extra lessons, for which they are paid by pupils.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun stated this while commissioning a block of classrooms and furniture at the Amuwo-Odofin Junior High School Complex.

The commissioner asserted that the extra hour is meant for extra-curricular activities and students must be encouraged to participate in some of these social activities and clubs such as the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Boys Scout, Boys/Girls Brigade, the STEM Club, Writing and Debate Club and many others, to ensure their rounded development.

He condemned the practice where the first lesson in many public schools across the state are often “killed” by teachers, and threatened to deal decisively with any teacher caught for dereliction of duties.

He said, “Do your job at the right time between 8am -2pm, leave the extra hour either for reading or extra-curricular activities. We would no longer condone using that time for fee-paying extra lesson in our schools. Education is free in Lagos State and nobody should be charging any fee for anything.”