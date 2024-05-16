Tinubu Approves ₦90 Billion To Subsidise Cost Of 2024 Hajj

President Bola Tinubu has approved N90 billion to subsidise the cost of the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage for citizens.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made this known on Wednesday at the inauguration of the 2024 National Hajj operation, held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

He said the Federal Government had a major issue in announcing the final hajj fare for the 2024 Muslim pilgrimage due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Shettima added that the government carefully selected men of integrity and records of selfless dedication to manage the affairs of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

Advertisement

He said: “You may recall that this year, we had a major challenge in announcing the final hajj fare for the 2024 Muslim pilgrimage due to fluctuation in foreign exchange rates.

“President Bola Tinubu also works round the clock to control the downward spiral of our local currency to bring relief to our pilgrims and other Nigerians.

“A move that eventually succeeded in lowering the fare. The President approved the release of N90 billion to subsidize the cost of pilgrimage for this year’s hajj.

Advertisement

“Due to this high regard, the government took time to carefully select men of integrity with administrative acumen and records of selfless dedication to manage the affairs of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

“Government at the highest level monitors all arrangements meant for the well-being of our pilgrims both in Saudi Arabia and within the country before embarking on the journey.

“We are aware of the provision put in place for the safety, security and comfort of the Nigerian contingent to the 2024 hajj of our pilgrims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Indeed, it is through our collective prayers and individual contributions that our country will prosper.”

Recall that Nigerian Muslim pilgrims who had earlier paid for a trip to Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj demanded a refund after the country’s Hajj Commission instructed them to pay another N1.9 million in March.

The commission had increased the fare for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by N1,918,032.91 while setting a deadline of March 28, 2024.