Slovakian Govt Provides Update On PM Fico’s Condition Following Assassination Attempt

The Slovakian government has announced that the surgery on Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot at close range in an assassination attempt, was successful.

Fico’s Deputy, Tomas Taraba, told the BBC that the surgery had gone well and he believed that the patient would ultimately survive.

The 59 year old, was reportedly “fighting for his life” after sustaining grave injuries in the assassination attempt in the small town of Handlova.

The suspect, a 71-year-old former security guard, was apprehended at the scene, and the attack is believed to have been politically motivated.

Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estoka described the incident as a politically motivated assassination attempt.

The assailant discharged five rounds at close range, hitting Fico in the abdomen and arm.

Following the shooting, he was rushed to the hospital and spent several hours in surgery “fighting for his life,” according to Defense Minister Robert Kalinak.

Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia’s president-elect and an ally of Mr Fico, said that “an assassination attempt on the prime minister is a threat to everything that has adorned Slovak democracy so far.”

At home, Fico is a divisive figure, and within the EU, he stirs controversy for his stance on ending military aid to Ukraine and implementing sanctions against Russia.