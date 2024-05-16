Singer Peter Okoye Undergoes Hair Transplant In Turkey (Video)

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly know. As Mr. P, has revealed that he has undergone a hair transplant in Istanbul, Turkey.

The award-winning singer shared the news via his Instagram story on Wednesday, posting a video captioned “Say goodbye to baldness.”

In the video, Okoye revealed that he is at a hair clinic in Istanbul, where he is being treated by a doctor.

He said: “You guys know that I’ve been uncomfortable about it, but see the before and after of the magic this guy is about to do.”

Okoye continued explaining in the next video, saying, “The extraction part is done; we have about 2,400. I feel better 100%, just to look good for you guys.”

On Thursday morning, Okoye shared another video update, showing the progress of the first day of his transplant. The caption for the video read, “Day 1. It is well.”

Recall that Nigerian record producer and singer, John Udomboso, also known as Young Jonn, underwent successful hair transplant surgery.

The talented singer was said to have done the surgery in a bid to reclaim his receding hairline.

Police Free Portable After Meeting Bail Condition

Controversial Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has regained his freedom from the custody of the Lagos State Police Command.

Naija News had reported Portable was arrested by Lagos operatives on Tuesday over his alleged refusal to complete payment for his luxury G-Wagon car.

In a chat with Vanguard on Wenesday evening, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benajmin Hundeyin, confirmed the singer’s release.

When asked if Portable had sorted out the issues, the spokesman added, “I have no idea about it, but what I can say is that he has been granted bail.”