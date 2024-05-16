NECO Speaks On Extending 2024 SSCE Registration Closing Date

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has denied extending the closing date for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal Registration exercise.

The denial was issued in a statement on Thursday by the NECO acting Director, Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani.

He emphasized that the registration exercise, which started on Monday 18th December, 2023, will officially close on Monday 3rd June, 2024, adding that there is no decision yet by the council to extend it.

He therefore called on all stakeholders including Candidates, School Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Education and others to disregard social media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20th June, 2024.

The Director however maintained that late Registration which attracts a fee is between Tuesday 4th June, and Monday 10th June, 2024.

According to him “The Council enjoin Candidates, School Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Education and other Stakeholders to disregard Social Media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20th June, 2024.”

Consequently he pointed out the 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on 19th June, 2024 and end on 26th July 2024, stressing that “Candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examinations.”