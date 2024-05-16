Mosques Are Meant For Muslims Alone – Ilorin Emirate Support Group Storms Mosque Where Christians Are Welcomed

The palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has supported an unidentified Muslim group who stormed a worship centre that plays host to both Christian and Islamic services in the Alalubosa area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Naija News understands that the group members who claimed they were acting on the instruction of Sulu-Gambari, revealed that the worship centre was originally a mosque but has been housing worshippers outside the religion.

They insisted that such an action was an anomaly that would not be tolerated.

Speaking during an interview with Punch on Thursday, the Emir’s spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, noted that mosques are meant for worshipping by Muslims and should not be used for any other thing.

He said, “Mosques are sacred places of worship for Muslims and should not be used for any other thing as contained in the Holy Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“All hands must be on the deck towards ensuring that no religion should be dragged to the mud in the name of promoting ventures to spiritual engagements or deliverance of any kind.

“There’s a clear definition of religion, and how and when it should be practised by adherents. There is no contradiction(s) in the methods adopted by individuals or groups on how religions should be practised.”

He added that appropriate measures would be taken towards ensuring that peaceful co-existence continues to thrive among religious adherents in the Ilorin Emirate and beyond.