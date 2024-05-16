Kano Mosque Explosion: Death Toll Rises To Eight As 17 Others Currently Undergoing Treatments

The aftermath of the mosque attack in Gezawa, Kano State, has seen a distressing rise in fatalities, with the death toll now reaching eight.

Naija News reports that this development followed the death of seven additional victims who succumbed to their injuries at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Kano State Police Command, confirmed the increased death toll to newsmen.

Earlier reports by Naija News had detailed that one of the worshippers affected by the incident had died.

However, the command spokesperson detailed that the victims died from severe injuries sustained during the attack, which occurred early Wednesday morning.

Currently, 17 individuals remain under medical care, struggling with various degrees of injuries from the same incident.

Naija News reports that the explosion, which has marred the peace of Gadan Village in Gezawa Local Government Area, happened around 5:20 am during the Subhi prayer.

This early morning prayer is a pivotal daily observance for the Muslim community, making the attack particularly heinous.

Authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation with the arrest of the principal suspect, 38-year-old Shafi’u Abubakar.

Details about the motives or the circumstances leading to this tragic event are still under thorough investigation.

This incident has cast a shadow over the community of Gadan Village, leaving residents and local authorities grappling with the implications of such violence in a place of worship.

The ongoing police inquiry aims to uncover the full scope of this attack and ensure justice for the victims and their families.