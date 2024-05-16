Hardship: NBS Report List Nigerian States With Highest Food Prices

In the midst of growing hardship, the most recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics’ April Consumer Price Index and Inflation report highlighted three Nigerian states grappling with the highest food prices.

Naija News understands that Kogi, Kwara, and Ondo are the states with the highest food prices in Nigeria.

With the report ranking Kogi State having the highest food inflation rate at 48.62 per cent, followed by Kwara at 46.73 per cent and Ondo at 45.87 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

On the other hand, Adamawa (33.61 percent), Bauchi (33.85 percent), and Nasarawa (34.03 percent) reported the least increase in food inflation.

Nevertheless, Lagos, Edo, and Yobe are the Nigerian states with the highest food prices on a month-to-month basis.

According to the data, Lagos (4.74 percent), Edo (4.06 percent), and Yobe (3.99 percent) experienced the lowest increase in food inflation.

This development coincides with April’s headline inflation and food inflation surging to 33.69 percent and 40.53 percent, respectively.

According to the latest consumer price index and inflation report released by the NBS, Nigeria has again experienced a surge in inflation, rising to 33.69 per cent in April from 33.20 per cent in March.

Naija News understands that this increase reflects the country’s ongoing economic hardship.

It is crucial to note that inflation has been persistently on the rise since the beginning of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in May last year.

In May 2023, inflation stood at 22.41 per cent, and it has steadily increased to 33.69 per cent in April this year.