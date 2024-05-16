Breaking: Roof Collapse On OAU Students During Lecture

The heavy rainfall on Thursday morning accompanied with a whirlwind has led to the collapse of the roof of a building were some students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State were receiving lectures.

Naija News understands that the students were having a lecture, SER to be precise, in the Amphitheatre of the Oduduwa Hall when the incident occured.

No casualties was recorded from the incident, however, some students sustained injuries.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire led other principal officers to the Medical and Health Centre of the University, and ensured that the injured students were given adequate medical attention.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the Vice-Chancellor also followed two other students, whose cases demanded more medical attention to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), where the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor John Okeniyi, physically supervised the proceedings.

The Vice-Chancellor has, therefore, appealed for calm and urged students and staff to go about their academic and administrative activities without any form of untoward action.

Meanwhile, the management of the University, has sealed off the amphitheatre, the venue of the unfortunate incident, until further notice.